SATURDAY IN THE PARK SEEKING VOLUNTEER HELP

PREPARATIONS FOR SIOUX CITY’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL ARE CONTINUING.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THERE IS STILL A BIG NEED FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH CERTAIN ASPECTS OF THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND CONCERTS:

SINCE THERE ARE TWO NIGHTS OF CONCERTS THIS YEAR FOR THE FESTIVAL, BERNSTEIN SAYS THE NEED FOR HELP IS GREATER.

HE SAYS IT IS A REWARDING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PART OF THE FESTIVAL:

ANYONE WISHING TO HELP CAN SIGN UP ONLINE AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK DOT COM.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE JULY 2ND AND 3RD AT GRANDVIEW PARK.