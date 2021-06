TC ENERGY, THE COMPANY BEHIND THE PROPOSED KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE, HAS WITHDRAWN SUPPORT FOR THE PROJECT, EFFECTIVELY ENDING IT.

THE PIPELINE WOULD HAVE CARRIED OIL ACROSS 1,700 MILES FROM ALBERTA, CANADA TO REFINERIES IN THE TEXAS GULF COAST.

IT WAS BLOCKED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IN JANUARY OF THIS YEAR.

THAT MOVE CAME IN THE WAKE OF MORE THAN A DECADE OF RESISTANCE FROM INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES, LANDOWNERS, FARMERS, RANCHERS, AND CLIMATE ACTIVISTS ALONG ITS ROUTE.