FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER ECONOMIC FUTURE OF U.S.

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HE IS TROUBLED WITH THE ONGOING SPENDING ADVOCATED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, AND HE PREDICTS THAT WILL LEAD TO FINANCIAL PROBLEMS FOR THE COUNTRY:

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SERVES ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE AND SAYS HE’S TROUBLED WITH PLANT-BASED BEVERAGES SUCH AS SOYMILK, RICE MILK, AND ALMOND MILK THAT PASS THEMSELVES OFF AS MILK.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE NEW REGULATIONS IMPLEMENTED HAVING ONLY LIQUID DAIRY PRODUCTS BE ABLE TO LABEL ITSELF AS “MILK.”

FEENSTRA VISITED THE PERRY CREEK DAIRY FARM DURING ITS OPEN HOUSE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.