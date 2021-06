DIRT WORK UNDERWAY AT NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER SITE

DIRT IS BEING MOVED OVER THE PAST WEEK AT THE SITE OF WHAT WILL BE THE CITY AND COUNTY’S NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 28TH STREET.

MEMBERS OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD GAVE A TOUR OF THE WORKSITE ON THURSDAY.

CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS THIS IS THE FIRST STEP IN WHAT WILL BE AROUND A TWO YEAR CONSTRUCTION:

LIEBER CONSTRUCTION IS DOING THE DIRT WORK, AND WIECK SAYS THERE’S A LOT GOING ON TO PREPARE THE SITE FOR THE EVENTUAL BUILD:

DUSTIN LIEBER OF LIEBER CONSTRUCTION SAYS HIS WORKERS AND THEIR MACHINES ARE MOVING A LOT OF DIRT EVERY DAY:

WIECK SAYS THE JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD WILL USE LOCAL CONTRACTORS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE THAT THE CONSTRUCTION BID PROCESS ALLOWS:

THE TARGET DATE TO FINISH DIRT WORK AT THE SITE IS AUGUST 1ST.

Photos courtesy CBS-14