UNITED WAY SAYS “GET ON THE BUS” TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARS OF LOCAL SERVICE

UNITED WAY SAYS “GET ON THE BUS” TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARS OF...

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND WANTS EVERYBODY TO “GET ON THE BUS” AND CELEBRATE ITS 100TH YEAR OF SERVING OUR AREA.

DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN PLANNING THIS CAMPAIGN FOR TWO YEARS, BUT THE PANDEMIC DELAYED IT FOR 12 MONTHS:

LAST YEAR THE COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTED THREE-POINT-TWO MILLION DOLLARS TO THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY.

KELLEE KRIESE IS ONE OF THREE TYSON FRESH MEATS EMPLOYEES CO-CHAIRING THIS YEAR’S FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN.

SHE SAYS TYSON WILL LEAD THE CHARGE TO SUPPORT THE UNITED WAY DURING THIS 100TH YEAR CAMPAIGN:

LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG SPOKE ON THE MANY BENEFITS UNITED WAY PROVIDES TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES:

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND WAS INCORPORATED IN OCTOBER OF 1921 AS THE FEDERATION OF CHARITIES AND SOCIAL AGENCIES OF SIOUX CITY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR 15 SIOUX CITY AGENCIES.

THE FIRST YEAR’S CAMPAIGN RAISED OVER $125,000 UNDER THE DIRECTION OF BOARD PRESIDENT F.S. MCCORNACK, AND CAMPAIGN CHAIR, D.P. MAHONEY.