SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS IN PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 21 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES..

40-YEAR-OLD LEVI HAMILTON RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER A GUILTY PLEA TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

HAMILTON ADMITTED THAT BEGINNING LAST AUGUST, HE AND ANOTHER PERSON RECEIVED 2.7 POUNDS OF METH THROUGH THE MAIL WHICH THEY INTENDED TO REDISTRIBUTE AROUND THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

HAMILTON HAS AN EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY WITH OVER TWENTY PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS, INCLUDING ASSAULTS ON A PEACE OFFICER; THEFT, TERRORISM, ASSAULT AND OTHER DRUG CRIMES.

HE WAS SENTENCED BY U.S. DISTRICT COURT CHIEF JUDGE LEONARD STRAND TO 262 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT.