ERNST CONCERNED OVER FEDERAL BUDGET

IOWA U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS PROPOSED A FEDERAL BUDGET THAT WOULD SPEND TOO LITTLE ON THE MILITARY AND TOO MUCH ON THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE:

JONI22 OC……….OF I-RS AGENTS?” :10

BIDEN HAS PROPOSED INCREASING THE NUMBER OF I-R-S AGENTS BY 15 PERCENT IN EACH OF THE NEXT 10 YEARS IN ORDER TO BEEF UP EFFORTS TO CATCH AMERICANS WHO AREN’T PAYING WHAT THEY OWE IN TAXES.

ERNST, THE FIRST FEMALE COMBAT VETERAN ELECTED TO THE U-S SENATE, SAYS BIDEN’S PROPOSED BUDGET IS FAR LESS GENEROUS TO THE MILITARY.

JONI23 OC………..IN THE ATLANTIC.” :22

REPORTS INDICATE CHINA IS TRYING TO ESTABLISH A PORT ON THE WEST COAST OF AFRICA THAT WOULD BE HOME BASE FOR CHINESE SUBMARINES AND AIRCRAFT CARRIERS.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON THE SENATE FLOOR.