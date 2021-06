DROUGHT MEANS LOCAL RIVER LEVELS WILL STAY LOW

DROUGHT CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO EXPAND AND WORSEN ACROSS IOWA WHEN THE NEW MAP IS RELEASED THURSDAY FROM THE U-S DROUGHT MONITOR.

THE CONTINUED HOT, DRY WEATHER IS BEING REFLECTED IN RUNOFF PREDICTIONS FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER.

KEVIN GRODE, WITH THE U-S ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA, SAYS LOWER-THAN-NORMAL RUNOFF HAS PERSISTED SINCE LAST YEAR.

GRODE SAYS THE CORPS’ OVERALL RUNOFF PREDICTION WILL END UP WELL BELOW NORMAL.

GRODE SAYS THEY DON'T EXPECT MUCH CHANGE UNTIL PERHAPS NEXT YEAR:

THE CORPS IS SENDING LETTERS TO WATER USERS ALL ALONG THE RIVER, WARNING THEM OF POSSIBLE PROBLEMS WITH LOW WATER ACCESS.