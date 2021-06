VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE SOUNDLY DEFEATED A FORTY-ONE MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE THAT WOULD HAVE FUNDED A NEW COURTHOUSE, JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE BOND WAS DEFEATED BY A VOTE OF 1544 TO 766.

VOTER TURNOUT WAS JUST UNDER TWENTY NINE PERCENT.

THE CURRENT COURTHOUSE WAS BUILT IN 1912 AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WAS ADDED IN 1989.

Jerry Oster WNAX