AUBREY TRAIL SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR SYDNEY LOOFE MURDER

A NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR HIS KILLING AND DISMEMBERMENT OF A LINCOLN WOMAN IN 2017.

54-YEAR-OLD AUBREY TRAIL WAS SENTENCED TO DEATH WEDNESDAY FOR KILLING SYDNEY LOOFE.

THE SENTENCE WAS REACHED BY A THREE-JUDGE PANEL, INCLUDING JUDGE VICKY JOHNSON, WHO READ A CASE SUMMARY OF THE CRIME AT THE HEARING AT THE SALINE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

TRAIL TOLD LOOFE’S FAMILY THAT HE WOULDN’T SAY HE WAS SORRY, BECAUSE THAT WOULD JUST BE AN INSULT TO THEM.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE 24-YEAR-OLD LOOFE WAS LURED VIA THE DATING APP TINDER TO MEET WITH TRAIL’S GIRLFRIEND, BAILEY BOSWELL, WHO WAS ALSO CHARGED IN THE CASE.

THE 27-YEAR-OLD BOSWELL WILL BE SENTENCED LATER THIS YEAR.

ALL DEATH SENTENCES IN NEBRASKA HAVE AN AUTOMATIC APPEAL.