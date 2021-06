IOWA AND NEBRASKA RANK AS THE TWO STATES THAT HAVE RECOVERED THE QUICKEST FROM THE PANDEMIC, AND SOUTH DAKOTA IS ALSO IN THE TOP FIVE.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY BY WALLETHUB-DOT-COM THAT HAS IOWA FIRST AND NEBRASKA SECOND BASED ON COVID NUMBERS, LEISURE AND TRAVEL, AND ECONOMIC NUMBERS COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC.

ROUNDING OUT THE TOP FIVE ARE ALASKA, SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE.