SENTENCING DATE SET FOR ANTHONY BAUER

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE SUSPECTS CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SIOUX CITY THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A TEENAGE GIRL.

ANTHONY BAUER WILL BE SENTENCED JULY 30TH TO A MINIMUM OF 35-YEARS IN PRISON IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS.

BAUER PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND THREE RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM CHARGES IN A JUNE 2ND PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS.

BROTHERS CHRISTOPHER AND CARLOS MORALES ARE AWAITING TRIAL ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE FATAL SHOOTING.