“SATURDAY IN THE PARK” TO BE PERFORMED AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE 30 YEAR HISTORY OF SIOUX CITY’S ANNUAL JULY 4TH WEEKEND MUSIC FESTIVAL, ATTENDEES WILL LIKELY HEAR THE CHICAGO HIT SONG “SATURDAY IN THE PARK” PERFORMED AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK.

PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN HAS BOOKED CHICAGO’S ORIGINAL DRUMMER AND HIS GROUP TO PERFORM ON JULY 3RD:

FORMER CREDENCE CLEARWATER FRONTMAN JOHN FOGERTY IS HEADLINING ON SATURDAY.

BERNSTEIN SAYS OTHER PERFORMERS ARE MAKING A RETURN APPEARANCE TO SIOUX CITY:

LOCAL GROUP ULTRAVIOLET FEVER WILL KICK THINGS OFF AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL AT 2PM SATURDAY.

ON FRIDAY EVENING, JULY 2ND, GHOSTCAT TAKES THE STAGE AT 5PM, FOLLOWED BY WIZ MC AND THEN ALTERNATIVE ROCKERS A-J-R HEADLINING THE OPENING NIGHT OF THE TWO DAY FESTIVAL.