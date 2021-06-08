Remsen native Wesselmann named NAIA All-American

Briar Cliff baseball’s Jacob Wesselmann capped off an impressive fourth season as a Charger with Honorable Mention All-American honors, as announced by the NAIA Tuesday.

Wesselmann, a pitcher, posted an 8-2 record on the mound in 12 starts for the Chargers. He threw 82.0 innings with eight complete games and two shutouts. He held opponents to a batting average of .210, surrendered just eight walks, and had an ERA of 2.30. Wesselmann’s 103 strikeouts led the GPAC and set a new single-season program record. His best performance of the season was a two-hit shutout win against Concordia with nine strikeouts. Nationally, Wesselmann ended the year ranked fourth in innings pitched per game (6.833) and walks allowed per nine innings (.88). He also ranked ninth in total walks allowed, giving up just eight. Wesselmann will return to the Cliff for his final season in 2021-22.

Wesselmann is the first Briar Cliff baseball All-American since 2016 and first pitcher since 2003. Overall, he is the 23rd All-American in program history.