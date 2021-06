NEW ALZHEIMER’S DRUG OFFERS HOPE TO VICTIMS

THERE’S A PROMISE OF SOME RELIEF FOR THE 66-THOUSAND IOWANS WHO ARE NOW LIVING WITH THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF DEMENTIA.

LAUREN LIVINGSTON, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, SAYS THERE’S MUCH OPTIMISM AS THE F-D-A ON MONDAY APPROVED A DRUG FOR TREATING THE DISEASE, WHICH SHE CALLS “HISTORIC” AND THE BEGINNING OF A COMPLETELY NEW FUTURE.

ALZ1 OC……”THINGS THEY LOVE” :19

THE DRUG ADUCANUMAB (AD-JAH-CAN’-AH-MAB) IS BEING PRODUCED BY BIOGEN AND LIVINGSTON SAYS IT’S A TREATMENT FOR ALZHEIMER’S BUT NOT A CURE:

ALZ2 OC…………. “QUITE AS FAST” :18

THIS IS BILLED AS THE FIRST DRUG THAT SLOWS ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, AND SHE SAYS THE DRUG ADDRESSES THE DISEASE IN A WAY THAT HAS NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE:

ALZ3 OC……..”YEARS FROM NOW” :14

IT ‘S ANTICIPATED THE DRUG WILL BE MADE WIDELY AVAILABLE IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

ALZ4 OC……”CARE PROVIDER” :17

WHILE 66,000 IOWANS ARE NOW DIAGNOSED WITH ALZHEIMER’S, BY 2025 THAT NUMBER IS EXPECTED TO GROW TO 74,000.

Radio Iowa