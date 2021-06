DOWNTOWN MARDI GRAS PARADE TO RETURN IN JULY

THE ANNUAL MARDI GRAS PARADE IS RETURNING TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AT 6 P.M. ON THURSDAY, JULY 1ST.

THE TRADITIONAL KICKOFF EVENT TO THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK FESTIVAL WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT ROUTE THIS YEAR.

THE PARADE STARTS AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, MAKING A LEFT OUT OF THE PARKING LOT ONTO PIERCE STREET, HEAD UP PIERCE AND THEN TURN RIGHT ONTO 3RD STREET AND HEAD EAST BEFORE ENDING ON IOWA STREET.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE PARADE ROUTE.

THE COSTUME GALA AND CAJUN DINNER WILL NOT TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR AS SATURDAY IN THE PARK TAKES PLACE OVER TWO NIGHTS ON FRIDAY, JULY 2ND AND SATURDAY, JULY 3RD.

PARADE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN ONLINE AT TYSONCENTER.COM OR CONTACT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PRIME BANK BOX OFFICE AT 712-279-4850.