THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A STUDY BY THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION TO TRY AND CREATE A HISTORIC DISTRICT IN THE WEST END OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS THE DISTRICT IS JUST NORTH OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO:

IF APPROVED BY THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, THE AREA WOULD BE THE SECOND DESIGNATED HISTORIC DISTRICT IN THE DOWNTOWN, JOINING HISTORIC 4TH STREET IN THE NATIONAL REGISTER.