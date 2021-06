THE SUMMER READING PROGRAM IS UNDERWAY AT SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC LIBRARIES.

LIBRARY YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER ADRIENNE DUNN SAYS THE PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH JULY 31ST:

A COLORFUL PROJECT BEGINS THE SUMMER READING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY AT THE MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY:

THAT’S FROM 10:30 AM UNTIL NOON.

ATTENDEES WILL ALSO RECEIVE A FREE SUMMER READING KIT GEARED TO THEIR AGE.