NOEM MOVING FORWARD WITH RUSHMORE FIREWORKS COURT CHALLENGE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS MOVING FORWARD WITH A STATE CHALLENGE TO A FEDERAL JUDGES RULING THAT LETS THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE BAN JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS AT MT RUSHMORE.

NOEM SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S OPPOSITION IS PURELY POLITICAL:

NOFW1 OC………LAST YEAR. :20

SHE SAYS ITS IMPORTANT TO HOLD THE CELEBRATION FOR SEVERAL REASONS:

NOFW2 OC….WAY OF LIFE :21

NOEM SAYS THE FIREWORKS HIGHLIGHTS STATE TOURISM:

NOFW3 OC………AND FOR THOSE BUSINESSES. :20

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA COULD SPEND UP TO ONE HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ON THE LEGAL CHALLENGE.