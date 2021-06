FIVE FIRE DEPARTMENTS BATTLE PLYMOUTH COUNTY HOG BARN FIRE

FIREFIGHTERS FROM FIVE NORTHWEST IOWA DEPARTMENTS BATTLED A FIRE AND THE SUMMER LIKE HEAT MONDAY AFTERNOON AT A HOG BARN BLAZE NORTHWEST OF LE MARS.

THE ALARM AT 14421 COUNTY ROAD K-22 CAME IN DURING THE NOON HOUR AND THE AKRON FIRE DEPARTMENT QUICKLY CALLED FOR MUTUAL AID.

LE MARS, IRETON HAWARDEN AND THE MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENTS ALL ASSISTED.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE 110 FOOT LONG BY 40 FOOT WIDE STRUCTURE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

E-M-S OFFICIALS WERE MONITORING THE VITALS OF MANY FIREFIGHTERS TO PREVENT HEAT EXHAUSTION.

IT’S NOT KNOWN HOW MANY HOGS WERE INSIDE THE STRUCTURE.

Photo by Dennis Morrice