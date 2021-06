POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN WESTSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN A SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE SATURDAY NIGHT.

22-YEAR-OLD COREY DEONTE SMITH IS WANTED ON A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

POLICE SAY SMITH IS THE SUSPECT IN A SHOOTING AT THE HEARTHSTONE APARTMENTS IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF WEST 19TH STREET.

THE ADULT MALE VICTIM SUFFERED MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS TO THE LOWER PART OF HIS BODY.

THE UNIDENTIFEID VICTIM WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT SMITH’S WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).