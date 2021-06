KIDS RIDE FREE ON CITY BUSES THIS SUMMER

SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN CAN RIDE THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUSES FOR FREE BEGINNING MONDAY FOR THE SUMMER MONTHS OF JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST.

THE KIDS RIDE FREE PROGRAM ALLOWS STUDENTS AGES 5 THROUGH 18 UNLIMITED RIDES ON THE CITY TRANSIT’S FIXED ROUTE SYSTEM AT NO CHARGE.

KIDS MAY RIDE FOR FREE MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 6:30 A.M. AND 6:00 P.M.

A STUDENT OR A PARENT MUST SHOW THE DRIVER THEIR KIDS RIDE FREE PASS.

ALL SIOUX CITY TRANSIT PASSENGERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AND BUSES CONTINUE TO OPERATE A LIMITED CAPACITY.

PARENTS CAN SIGN UP FOR A KIDS RIDE FREE PASS AT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. TRANSPORTATION CENTER DISPATCH OFFICE, THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER AND ALL THREE CITY PUBLIC LIBRARIES.