A HOUSE FIRE SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY HAS DISPLACED 16 PEOPLE.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED JUST AFTER 9 A.M. AT 100 14TH STREET.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE ATTIC OF THE 2 AND A HALF STORY STRUCTURE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE DWELLING WAS RED TAGGED BY THE CITY.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE RESIDENTS IN FINDING SHELTER.

Photo by George Lindblade