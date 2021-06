NEBRASKA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER SIOUX CITY PURSUIT & CRASH

A NEBRASKA WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT FRIDAY EVENING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN WITH A TRAFFIC STOP BY SIOUX CITY POLICE NEAR 26TH AND PIERCE STREET SHORTLY AFTER 6 P.M.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, 31-YEAR-OLD ALEXANDRA SPARKLE SOMMERS, REFUSED TO COMPLY WITH THE OFFICER, AND DROVE AWAY, DRAGGING THE OFFICER A SHORT DISTANCE.

THE OFFICER SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

A PURSUIT FOLLOWED AND ENDED WHEN SOMMERS CRASHED HER VEHICLE INTO A UTILITY POLE, AT 36TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD, INJURING HERSELF.

SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT AND THEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.

SOMMERS IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING.POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, PROVIDING FALSE IDENTIFICATION AND A DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION.

SHE IS ALSO WANTED ON A WARRANT IN NEBRASKA.

Scene photos by George Lindblade