LE MARS PLANS PLENTY OF FUN FOR RAGBRAI

LE MARS WILL HAVE A FULL DAY OF ENTERTAINMENT ON SATURDAY, JULY 24TH TO KICK OFF THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

THE COVER BAND “FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK” HEADLINES THE LINEUP OF EIGHT MUSICAL ACTS AND PERFORMANCES FOR THE HOST CITY OF RAGBRAI.

THE CITY IS LAYING OUT THE WELCOME MAT WITH A FRISBEE GOLF TOURNAMENT FOR $500 IN PRIZE MONEY AND OTHER ACTIVITIES LIKE A GRANVILLE PEDAL PULLERS SHOW, BMX STUNT TEAM PERFORMANCE, AND STREET MAGICIANS, CARICATURE ARTISTS, AND MORE.

A DOWNTOWN BEVERAGE GARDEN OPENS AT 11AM.

A FULL EVENTS SCHEDULE IS ONLINE AT VISIT RAGBRAI LEMARS.COM OR THE RAGBRAI LE MARS FACEBOOK PAGE.