THE SIOUX CITY MUNICIPAL BAND’S SUMMER CONCERT SEASON BEGINS SUNDAY EVENING AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL.

THE FIRST CONCERT, LED BY CONDUCTOR MICHAEL PRICHARD, BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M.

THE SHOW WILL INCLUDES A MEDLEY OF GEORGE GERSHWIN TUNES, THE “EL CAPITAN MARCH” BY JOHN PHILIP SOUSA AND THE TRADITIONAL AUDIENCE SING-A-LONG, LED BY HOST DAVE MADSEN FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

THE SUMMER CONCERTS ARE PRESENTED BY THE SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 25.