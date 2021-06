ANAMOSA OFFICER BEGINS MEMORIAL RUN ACROSS IOWA

A MANCHESTER, IOWA MAN IS RUNNING ACROSS IOWA IN HONOR OF TWO FALLEN CO-WORKERS.

RYAN MILLER IS A CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY, WHERE ANOTHER OFFICER AND A NURSE WERE KILLED DURING AN ESCAPE ATTEMPT BY TWO INMATES ON MARCH 23RD.

MILLER SAYS HIS RUN IS AN EFFORT TO BRING AWARENESS — AND MONEY.

MILLER BEGAN HIS RUN FRIDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY AND PLANS TO RUN ABOUT 40 MILES A DAY:

MILLER CALLS THE PRISON SYSTEM IOWA’S “FORGOTTEN DEPARTMENT.”

MILLER HAS A GOAL OF RAISING $20,000 FOR THE FAMILIES OF MCFARLAND AND SCHULTE. HE’S RAISED NEARLY $9,000 SO FAR.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MILLER’S RUN ACROSS IOWA OR TO DONATE, VISIT HIS WEBSITE: VISIONRUNNER.ORG.

Photo courtesy Sioux City Police Dept.