STANDOFF AT REMSEN TRAILER PARK ENDS (Update)

THE STANDOFF HAS ENDED AT THE REMSEN TRAILER COURT.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE MAN WHO HAD BARRICADED HIMSELF IN THE TRAILER SURRENDERED AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR EVALUATION.

HE DID NOT IDENTIFY THE PERSON AND SAYS NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE INCIDENT.

THE SHERIFF DID NOT SAY IF A WEAPON WAS RECOVERED.

HE SAYS THERE WAS NO DANGER TO OTHER MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC FROM THE INDIVIDUAL.

Updated 2:50pm 6/4/21

—————————————-

SEVERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HAVE RESPONDED TO A STANDOFF IN REMSEN, IOWA THAT BEGAN JUST BEFORE NOON.

DENNIS MORRICE REPORTS:

IT’S NOT KNOWN WHAT KIND OF WEAPON THE MALE SUSPECT IN THE TRAILER IS ARMED WITH.

THERE ARE NO OTHER PEOPLE IN THE TRAILER.