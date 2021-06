GLENN AVENUE SECTION CLOSED FOR REPAIRS NEAR SOUTH NEWTON

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSURE OF ALL LANES OF GLENN AVENUE BETWEEN SOUTH ST AUBIN STREET AND SOUTH NEWTON STREET.

A FOUR WAY STOP IS LOCATED AT GLENN AND SOUTH ST. AUBIN AND THE CLOSURE IS FOR EMERGENCY STREET REPAIRS.

THE CLOSURE BEGAN LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

REPAIRS ARE ANTICIPATED TO TAKE ONE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED.

THERE WILL BE A POSTED DETOUR FOR THE CLOSURE.