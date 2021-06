DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS TO RETURN TO MUSEUM GREENSPACE

A SUMMER OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS IS RETURNING TO THE GREENSPACE IN FRONT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS “DOWNTOWN LIVE” RESUMES ON FRIDAY EVENINGS BEGINNING JUNE 18TH:

CONCERT BOOKER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS THE REX GRANITE BAND FROM OMAHA WILL BE THE FIRST SHOW.

THE STAGING WILL BE A LITTLE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR FOR THOSE BRINGING THEIR LAWN CHAIRS TO ENJOY THE SHOW:

STOCKTON SAYS THERE HAS BEEN SOME CHALLENGES BOOKING THE BANDS COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC:

THERE WILL BE A COUPLE OF BARS SET UP AS WELL AS A FOOD TRUCK TO SELL REFRESHMENTS FOR THE SHOWS WHICH WRAP UP AUGUST 6TH WITH A PERFORMANCE BY INDIGENOUS..