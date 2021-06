CHANGES FOR CITY RESIDENTS REGARDING PAINT DISPOSAL

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WHO WANT TO DISPOSE OF PAINT OR OTHER HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS MATERIALS NEED TO HOLD ON TO THEM TEMPORARILY.

ROGER BENTZ, MANAGER OF THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS GILL HAULING HAS DISCONTINUED ALL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS MATERIAL SERVICES;

BENTZ SAYS RESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO TAKE AN EXTRA STEP TO DISPOSE OF THE PAINT AND VARNISH TYPE OF MATERIALS:

ONCE IT’S DRIED UP OR ABSORBED, THEN YOU MAY THROW IT AWAY IN YOUR REGULAR TRASH DISPOSAL.

BENTZ SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE THE CITY WILL HOLD A RE-EVENT TYPE OF COLLECTION IN THE FUTURE FOR PEOPLE TO GET RID OF THEIR UNUSED PAINTS AND VARNISHES.

THE CHANGE TOOK EFFECT AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS WEEK.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS MAY CALL 279-6349