BRONSON MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT

A BRONSON, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE KIDNAPPING OF A SOUTH SIOUX CITY WOMAN.

20-YEAR-OLD ZACK SMITH IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE KIDNAPPING, FELONY ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDING TO A MISSING PERSONS REPORT FOUND THE VICTIM’S CAR WITH HER PURSE AND CELL PHONE IN THE VEHICLE WITH ALL THE WINDOWS DOWN.

THE VICTIM SHOWED UP AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT LATER TO REPORT HER ABDUCTION.

POLICE THEN INTERVIEWED SMITH, WHO CONFESSED TO HIDING IN THE BACK OF THE VICTIM’S VEHICLE FOR OVER 3-HOURS WITH THE INTENT OF KIDNAPPING HER, WHO WAS HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND.

SMITH ADMITTED THAT AFTER THE VICTIM DROPPED OFF ANOTHER OCCUPANT, HE SPRUNG FROM THE REAR OF THE CABIN OF HER VEHICLE AND DISPLAYED AN AIR SOFT PISTOL.

HE FORCED THE VICTIM INTO HIS VEHICLE IN NEBRASKA AND CROSSED INTO IOWA USING A BLINDFOLD, DUCT TAPE, ZIP TIES AND HOME-MADE CHLOROFORM TO RESTRAIN AND CAUSE HER TO LOSE CONSCIOUSNESS.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE WHEN SHE AWOKE, SHE WAS ALONE IN A SHED ON THE DEFENDANTS PROPERTY.

THE VICTIM FREED HERSELF FROM DUCT TAPE AND ROPES AND FLED.

SHE WAS LOCATED BY FAMILY WHO WAS SEARCHING FOR HER IN THE AREA NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF EMMETT AVENUE AND 200TH STREET IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

SMITH ADMITTED HE HAD BEEN PLANNING THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION FOR OVER 2 WEEKS.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $250,000 BOND.