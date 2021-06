SIOUX CITY HOPES TO CONNECT SUMMER INTERNS

SIOUX CITY IS HOPING TO HAVE COLLEGE AGE STUDENTS SPEND THEIR “SUMMER IN SIOUXLAND” AS INTERNS.

CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS IT’S A NEW REGIONAL SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM OFFERED BY THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE;

ALEX1 OC………HAS TO OFFER. :13.

WATTERS SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY FOR THE UPCOMING GRADUATES TO CONNECT WITH SIOUXLAND EMPLOYERS:

ALEX2 OC………..WITH THOSE EMPLOYERS. :15

THERE’S A SOCIAL ASPECT TOO, WITH SEVERAL ACTIVITIES PLANNED THROUGH THE SUMMER INCLUDING A DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT OF JUNE 25TH AND EXPLORERS BASEBALL ON JULY 23RD AMONG OTHER ACTIVITIES:

ALEX3 OC……..HAS TO OFFER. :13

THE PROGRAM IS OPEN TO ALL CURRENT INTERNS FROM ANY COLLEGE IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.