REYNOLDS WON’T ISSUES PRIZES FOR PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA HAS MADE GOOD PROGRESS ON COVID VACCINATIONS AND SHE HAS NO PLAN TO OFFER THE KIND OF INCENTIVES OTHER STATES ARE TRYING — LIKE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS AND LOTTERY PRIZES — TO ENCOURAGE MORE PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED.

ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, ABOUT SIX OUT OF 10 ADULTS IN IOWA HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE COVID SHOT.

THE RATE FOR IOWANS 65 AND OLDER IS 86 PERCENT.

VERMONT HAS THE NATION’S HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF ITS POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID. IOWA RANKS 19TH, WITH NEARLY 44 PERCENT OF RESIDENTS FULLY VACCINATED.

RADIO IOWA