REYNOLDS LIKELY TO SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS GOVERNOR

IOWA’S GOVERNOR IS RULING OUT A RUN FOR FEDERAL OFFICE AND MAKING IT CLEAR SHE’LL SEEK REELECTION IN 2022.

REELECT1 OC….LEAVING IOWA :02

KIM REYNOLDS TOLD REPORTERS IN LAKE VIEW THURSDAY SHE HAS NO INTENTION OF RUNNING FOR THE U.S. SENATE IF REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY DECIDES NOT TO RUN FOR REELECTION NEXT YEAR.

IN 2022, REYNOLDS WILL BE RUNNING FOR REELECTION.

REELECT2 OC….YOU’RE DOING :17

REYNOLDS TOOK OVER AS GOVERNOR FOUR YEARS AGO WHEN TERRY BRANSTAD RESIGNED TO BECOME U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CHINA.

IN 2018, SHE WAS ELECTED TO A FULL, FOUR-YEAR TERM.

