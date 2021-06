NEBRASKA MAN DIES IN MONONA COUNTY ACCIDENT

A COLUMBUS, NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN SOUTHERN MONONA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 68-YEAR-OLD STEPHEN HENDRICKS DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED WHEN HIS VEHICLE WAS STRUCK BY A SEMI AS THEY BOTH TRIED TO PASS A JEEP CHEROKEE ON HIGHWAY 183.

THE PATROL SAYS HENDRICKS APPARENTLY DID NOT REALIZE THE SEMI BEHIND HIM HAD CHANGED LANES TO PASS THE JEEP WHEN HE ALSO MOVED OVER, HIT THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE SEMI, AND THEN LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE.

THE OTHER DRIVERS WERE NOT INJURED.