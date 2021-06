FREE FISHING FOR IOWANS THIS WEEKEND

FISHING IS MORE POPULAR IN IOWA THAN EVER BEFORE AND STATE OFFICIALS ARE HOPING TO RIDE THAT WAVE BY LURING MORE PEOPLE TO THE SPORT WITH FREE FISHING THIS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

JOE LARSCHEID, CHIEF OF THE IOWA D-N-R’S FISHERIES BUREAU, SAYS IOWANS CAN TRY FISHING WITHOUT HAVING TO BUY A LICENSE THIS WEEKEND.

HE SAYS FISHING NUMBERS IN IOWA HAVE CONTINUED TO GROW OVER THE PAST DECADE:

IOWA BOASTS HUNDREDS OF LAKES AND THOUSANDS OF MILES OF RIVERS, PLUS YOU DON’T HAVE TO SPEND A LOT OF MONEY TO GET OUTFITTED FOR FISHING.

TO ENCOURAGE YOUNG ANGLERS, THE D-N-R IS ALSO OFFERING A FRAMEABLE CERTIFICATE OF ACCOMPLISHMENT WHEN THEY CATCH THEIR FIRST FISH. FIND DETAILS ABOUT THAT AND MUCH MORE AT THE IOWA DNR WEBSITE: WWW.IOWADNR.GOV/FISHING.