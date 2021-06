FIRE DAMAGES FORMER SYNAGOGUE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE UNITS RESPONDED TO A FIRE AT THE OLD SHAARE ZION SYNAGOGUE IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

A PASSER BY REPORTED SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE BUILDING AROUND 2:15 PM.

SMOKE WAS COMING THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE BUILDING WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AND VACANT, BUT HOMELESS PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO OCCUPY IT AT TIMES, SO A SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE VICTIMS TOOK PLACE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE