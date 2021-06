AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE IOWA STATE BANK IN SHELDON AROUND NOON THURSDAY.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A 6’2″ TALL BLACK MALE WHO WAS WEARING RED GLASSES, A FACE COVERING, WHITE GLOVES, AND BLACKISH-GREY PANTS.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARMED WITH A HANDGUN AND ESCAPED WITH TWO WHITE CANVAS BAGS WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SUSPECT’S IDENTIFICATION OR LOCATION SHOULD , CALL THE O’BRIEN COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER AT 712-757-3415