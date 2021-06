NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE BUSY OVER THE JUST CONCLUDED MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

THAT MARKED THE START OF THE STATE PATROL’S ANNUAL 100 DAYS OF SUMMER INITIATIVE THAT RUNS THROUGH THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

TROOPERS ARRESTED 16 DRIVERS FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING, ISSUED 297 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, AND RESPONDED TO SEVERAL CRASHES.

THE STATE PATROL REMINDS DRIVERS TO BUCKLE UP, PUT THE PHONE DOWN, WATCH YOUR SPEED, AND NEVER DRIVE IMPAIRED.