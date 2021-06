DISTRICT COURT RULES AGAINST MT. RUSHMORE FIREWORKS

A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S DECISION TO CANCEL FIREWORKS AT MOUNT RUSHMORE THIS 4TH OF JULY.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAD GIVEN SOUTH DAKOTA THE GREEN LIGHT LAST YEAR TO HAVE FIREWORKS AT THE NATIONAL MONUMENT, BUT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CANCELLED THAT DECISION EARLIER THIS YEAR.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE DISTRICT COURT DECISION ON HER LAWSUIT SAYING THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CANCELLED SOUTH DAKOTA’S MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION ON COMPLETELY ARBITRARY GROUNDS.

NOEM SAYS SHE IS DISAPPOINTED THAT THE COURT GAVE COVER TO THIS UNLAWFUL ACTION AND THAT HER LEGAL TEAM WILL APPEAL THE DECISION.