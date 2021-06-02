Cyclones To Face Creighton In BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team will face a road test at Creighton in the 2021 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The matchup will feature new Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger facing off against one of his mentors and former ISU head coach Greg McDermott, who is in his 11th season coaching at Creighton.

Otzelberger served on McDermott’s Iowa State staff from 2006-10.

The Cyclones are 1-0 in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, defeating Seton Hall in 2019 at Hilton Coliseum. Last season’s meeting with DePaul was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols just hours before tipoff.

The Cyclones and Bluejays will be meeting for the 32nd time with Iowa State owning a 16-15 lead in the all-time series. ISU won the last meeting, 91-88, in 2010 on a buzzer-beating half court shot from Jamie Vanderbeken in Des Moines. Creighton leads 11-7 in games played in Omaha, where the teams haven’t met since 1995.

Matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

2021 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

Dec. 1 Texas Tech at Providence

Dec. 2 Kansas at St. John’s

Dec. 4 Iowa State at Creighton

Dec. 5 Xavier at Oklahoma State

Dec. 7 Butler at Oklahoma

Dec. 8 Marquette at Kansas State

Dec. 8 Connecticut at West Virginia

Dec. 9 Texas at Seton Hall

Dec. 12 Villanova at Baylor

Dec. 18 TCU at Georgetown