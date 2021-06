BAUER PLEADS GUILTY TO 2ND DEGREE MURDER IN NEW YEAR’S FATAL SHOOTING

A SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE FATAL DRIVE-BY SHOOTING OF AN 18-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY GIRL HAS PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES IN THE CASE.

THE PLEA AGREEMENT MEANS THAT 18-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY BAUER WILL SERVE A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF 35-YEARS-IN PRISON FOR THE DEATH OF MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY AT A HOUSE STRUCK BY A HAIL OF BULLETS..

THE SECOND DEGREE MURDER CHARGE HAS A 50-YEAR MAXIMUM PENALTY.

BAUER CONFESSED TO HIS CRIMES TO JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT:

BAUER1 OC……..YES SIR. :13

IN THE PLEA DEAL, THE CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER WAS REDUCED TO SECOND DEGREE AND A CHARGE OF GOING ARMED WITH INTENT WAS DROPPED.

BAUER ALSO PLEADED GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM WHICH WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY WITH THE MURDER CHARGE.

A SENTENCING DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET IN HIS CASE.

TWO CO-DEFENDANTS, CHRISTOPHER AND CARLOS MORALES, WILL STAND TRIAL FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER LATER THIS SUMMER.

A 4TH DEFENDANT, 20-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ, WHO AUTHORITIES ALLEGE WAS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR CARRYING THE THREE OTHER DEFENDANTS, IS SET FOR TRIAL ON AUGUST 17TH.