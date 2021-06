PORT OF BLENCOE BARGE TERMINAL BEGINS OPERATIONS

A COOPERATIVE BASED IN FORT DODGE HAS OPENED AN 11-MILLION DOLLAR BARGE TERMINAL ON THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLENCOE IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE NEW PORT HAS THE CAPACITY TO LOAD AND UNLOAD UP TO NINE BARGES AT A TIME. TEST RUNS BEGAN IN APRIL.

THE MISSOURI RIVER TERMINAL MAY HELP REDUCE OPERATING COSTS FOR WESTERN IOWA FARMERS.

SHIPPING COMMODITIES LIKE CORN, SOYBEANS AND FERTILIZER BY BARGE IS CHEAPER THAN BY TRUCKS OR TRAINS.

THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS ONE TOW MANAGING 15 BARGES CAN HANDLE AS MUCH MATERIAL AS 870 SEMIS.

THE PORT OF BLENCOE IS NOW THE NORTHERN MOST ACCESS POINT TO BARGES ON THE MISSOURI RIVER.

BARGE TRAFFIC OUT OF SIOUX CITY ENDED AROUND THE TURN OF THE CENTURY DUE TO A LACK OF CONSISTENT RIVER DEPTH FOR NAVIGATION.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HAS AGREED TO MAINTAIN A NINE-FOOT DEPTH IN THE MISSOURI NEAR BLENCOE TO ACCOMMODATE BARGES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOOK PART IN THE RIBBON CUTTING AND DEDICATION ON WEDNESDAY.