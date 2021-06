LE MARS POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A REPORT OF VANDALISM THAT HAPPENED AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM OVER THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

LE MARS ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF, JUSTIN DAALE, SAYS WINDOWS ON THE UPPER LEVEL OF THE MUSEUM WERE SHATTERED:

EIGHTEEN PANES OF GLASS WERE BROKEN.

EIGHTEEN PANES OF GLASS WERE BROKEN.

DAALE IS ASKING ANYONE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE CRIME TO CONTACT LE MARS POLICE:

ROCKS2 OC……….LET US KNOW. :10

THE DAMAGE TO THE WINDOWS IS ESTIMATED TO EXCEED 2000 DOLLARS.