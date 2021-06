REYNDERS INDUCTED TO NAIA HALL OF FAME

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE PRESIDENT JOHN REYNDERS HAS BECOME THE FOURTH INDUCTEE FROM THE SCHOOL TO THE NAIA HALL OF FAME, RECEIVING THE HONOR FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE.

REYNDERS JOINS FORMER STUDENT-ATHLETE AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PITCHER PAUL SPLITTORFF; FORMER BASEBALL COACH DON PROTEXTER; AND FORMER MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH AL BUCKINGHAM TO BE HONORED BY THE NAIA.

REYNDERS SAYS HE WAS SURPRISED, TOUCHED AND MOVED BY THE HONOR:

MORNINGSIDE WON THE NAIA FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2018 AND 2019, BEFORE LOSING IN THE NATIONAL SEMIFINALS THIS PAST SEASON.

THE MUSTANGS HAVE ALSO CLAIMED FOUR NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS,

PRESIDENT REYNDERS GIVES CREDIT TO HIS ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT IN THE SCHOOL’S SUCCESS:

REYNDERS OVERSAW THE SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION OF MORNINGSIDE ATHLETICS FROM NCAA DIVISION II TO THE NAIA, WHICH RESULTED IN THE COLLEGE GOING FROM 12 TEAMS IN 2000 TO 28 SPORTS IN 2019.

NOW HE IS OVERSEEING THE LATEST CHANGE FROM MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY:

REYNDERS WAS NAMED THE 12TH PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IN 1999.

HIS 21-YEAR TENURE IS THE LONGEST IN THE HISTORY OF MORNINGSIDE