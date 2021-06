SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON TUESDAY. (15,203 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE WAS LOWERED TO 2.8%.

UPDATED HOSPITAL NUMBERS WERE NOT AVAILABLE TUESDAY.

AS THE NUMBERS HAVE STEADILY DECLINED IN RECENT WEEKS, THIS IS THE FINAL DAY WE ARE LISTING LOCAL COVID NUMBERS.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL END THEIR DAILY FACEBOOK POSTS ON FRIDAY.

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ZERO NEW CASES ON TUESDAY. (2227)

THEIR SEVEN DAY POSITIVE TEST RATE IS 2.9%.