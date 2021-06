HILDRETH CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER

A WHITING, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER FOLLOWING A SHOOTING MONDAY AFTERNOON IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY THAT LEFT ONE PERSON DEAD AND ANOTHER WOUNDED.

20 YEAR OLD MARVIN HILDRETH IS ALSO CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS EMERGENCY CREWS RESPONDED AROUND 1:30P.M. TO A RURAL RESIDENCE NEAR LUTON, IOWA ON MONDAY.

LUTON1 OC……..HE WAS DECEASED. :22

40-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL MOHR OF RURAL MAPLE TON DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE NAME OF THE FEMALE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

SHE WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.