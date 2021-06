FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS ARE RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER.

SPOKESMAN SAM BURRISH SAYS YOU CAN WALK UP TO THE TRUCKS AND DINE AT PEARL STREET PARK STARTING THIS FRIDAY AT 11 A.M.:.

FT4 OC……….SEASON GOES ON. :15

THE FOOD TRUCKS WILL SERVE FROM FROM 11 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. EACH FRIDAY THROUGH AUGUST 27TH AT 7TH AND PEARL;

FT5 OC………..INDIVIDUAL SPACE. :14

WEEKLY MENUS WILL BE POSTED TO THE SIOUX CITY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS FACEBOOK PAGE.