BAUER EXPECTED TO ENTER PLEA AT WEDNESDAY COURT HEARING

A PLEA HEARING HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE FOUR SUSPECTS CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL.

ANTHONY BAUER WILL ENTER A PLEA IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT 1 P.M.

BAUER IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE FATAL DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF MIA KRITIS AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME ON WALKER AVENUE.

HE HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL ON JULY 6TH.

TWO CO-DEFENDANTS ALSO CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE, HAVE TRIAL DATES SET.

CHRISTOPHER MORALES WILL STAND TRIAL JULY 20TH AND HIS BROTHER CARLOS MORALES ON AUGUST 24TH.

A 4TH DEFENDANT, 20-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ, WHO AUTHORITIES ALLEGE WAS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR CARRYING THE THREE OTHER DEFENDANTS, IS SET FOR TRIAL ON AUGUST 17TH.